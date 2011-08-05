Meet Miles Morales the new Spider-Man in the Ultimates Universe who’s half-black and half-Hispanic who takes up the role of the wall crawler after Peter Parker is killed by the Green Goblin in issue 160. And before we start getting some angry mail we remind you this all takes place in the Ultimates Universe which is an alternate universe created in 2000 to tell contemporary stories. Parker is still alive and while in the main stream Marvel universe and dealing with the ‘Spider Island’ story arc at the moment.

Writer Brian Michael Bendis (Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers) told USA Today after seeing actor Donald Glover (Community and Derrick Comedy) in a Spider-Man costume on a episode of Community ”I saw him in the costume and thought, ‘I would like to read that book.’ So I was glad I was writing that book.” Glover went on a Twitter campaign earlier to be cast in the new Spider-Man movie. Bendis went on to add “Even though there’s some amazing African American and minority characters bouncing around in all the superhero universes, it’s still crazy lopsided.”

Not everyone looks to be happy with this change up such as American conservative radio host Glenn Beck who stated Spider-Man was a “stupid comic book” and then attributes the new Spider-Man to first lady Michelle Obama by playing an audio clip of her saying, “We’re gonna have to change our traditions.”

Jim Treacher, a columnist at the Daily Caller also makes a tweet “I think it’s great that the new Spider-Man is black. I just hope he doesn’t blame all his problems on Peter Parker”

Andrew Meadows of BlackNerdComedy throws in his two cents and states “An African-American Spider-Man makes perfect sense, plus if you really miss Peter Parker, there’s always the “Spider-Man” movie reboot It begs the question: Can’t all comic book geeks get along?”

Nick Harkaway of the Financial Times has this to say about the change “In choosing Miles Morales to pick up where Peter Parker left off, Marvel has reached out to one-quarter of the country – and soon, many more. So this is not a commercially disinterested decision, but then Marvel is a savvy company. Rather than licensing its rights, it has its own film studio to exploit them. It profits from every aspect of its brand, using movies to bring in readers and comic books to test out ideas. But there is a confluence of desires too: Marvel’s comic book writers have the liberty to push stories beyond the limits of what a film franchise might dare – and to present Spider-Man in a new version of the American experience, in the form of Miles Morales, is just such a step.”

Alexandra Petri over at the Washington Post made this interesting observation “[t]he response to the black Spiderman shows why we need one.”

So with both positive and negative things being said on both sides we ask you our readers what’s your take on this new spin of the Spider-Man franchise? The good, the bad, and the ugly, we want to hear it all.

