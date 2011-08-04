400 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Part of the ‘Flashpoint’ story arc where the DC universe is put on its head. In this universe instead of Bruce Wayne’s mother and father being gunned down in that dark alley it was Bruce who died. Batman still exist though with Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of the bat who is a far more the violent and brutal dark knight than his son. The biggest reveal in this miniseries had to be the Joker who turns out to be Bruce’s mother and Thomas’ wife Martha Wayne who went crazy after the death of her son.

Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets and Hellblazer) scripted a tale that had me waiting for each new issue which had me glued to with each new release. The art by Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets and Marvel Comics: Logan) went far beyond my expectations in a Gotham City that’s much more darker than we’re used to. This finale to a three part story has me wanting to read more about this new Thomas Wayne version of Batman. Take my advice and pick this one up and for those who missed out on the last two issues shake down your comic book dealer for those too.

Comics provided by…

Comic Madness

12345 Mountain Ave. Unit #J

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-5949

Booth #821 at Frank & Son Collectible Show

400 SHARES Share Tweet