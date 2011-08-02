450 SHARES Share Tweet

DC Comics has been reintroducing a number of characters into their universe of late. Such as Swamp Thing and John Constantine in the ‘Search for Swamp Thing‘ miniseries. In this ‘Flashpoint’ tie in the Wildstorm regular Grifter makes his appearance as leader of the UK resistance against the Amazons and Atlantis. Artist Gianluca Gugliotta (Klaws of the Panther and Secret Warriors) does a good job here and is an improvement over first issue artist Eddie Nunez (DC Universe Online and Flashpoint: Lois Lane and the Resistance).

While issue two is a welcome change from the mess that was the first issue there were still a few problems here and there. One of which much like the title characters of the ‘Search for Swamp Thing’ story arc, Grifter in the DC universe has lost much of his bite that made him an interesting character in the Wildstorm universe. Also while the title of the miniseries is ‘Lois Lane and the Resistance’ we barely see Lane do much of anything. During most of the story she’s just going with the flow and keeping her head down low. With one more issue left it would be interesting to see how writers Dan Abnett (Legion of Super-Heroes and Judge Dredd) and Andy Lanning (Legion of Super-Heroes and Nova) ends it.

