Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Of the post ‘War of the Green Lantern’ titles out there ‘Green Lantern Emerald Wariors’ is one of the good ones which spotlights Guy Gardner doing what he does best, which is kicking some serious ass. Apparently when the Green Lantern planet Mogo had to be put down a chuck of his body broke off and freed a creature called ‘The Beast’ which feeds on energy produced Green Lantern power rings. And because this creature is such a threat to the Guardians the called upon the strong arm of the corps Guy Gardner to eliminate the creature. To do so Gardner enlists a rag tag squad of the toughest the corps has to offer (or least is currently available) to take on the entity.

One of my complaints about the Peter J. Tomasi (JSA and Green Lantern: Brightest Day) written issue is that it’s just a single issue long. The story could easily stretch out to at least two to three issues and offer up some backstory to the origins of ‘The Beast’. If anything with only one issue the story seemed a bit rushed and much of it’s potential was watered down. Artist Chris Batista (Steel and Thunderbolts) really upped the quality in this one compared to the previous issue. While some of the other post ‘War of the Green Lantern’ titles seem to be just cannon fodder until the reboot, ‘Emerald Warrior’ showed up ready to party.

