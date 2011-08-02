Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Still reeling from the aftermath of the ‘War of the Green Lanterns’, issue 62 of the Green Lantern Corps focuses on the relationship between Kyle Rayner and Soranik Natu. The entire dynamic between the couple throughout the issue seemed forced and inorganic. Everything from Kyle whining about his relationship with Soranik throughout most of the issue and Soranik just being a complete bitch to him in the middle of a fight against a Star Sapphire was just plain awkward.

What could’ve been a really interesting study between one of the main lanterns on the corps and the daughter of Sinestro has instead been watered down into a bland and uninteresting lovers spat by writer Tony Bedard (Exiles and Flashpoint: Emperor Aquaman). Usually when the writing suffers at least the art saves it or vice versa, but not in the case. Artist Daniel HDR (Invincible Iron Man and The Legion of Super Heroes) really dropped the ball on this one. Take my suggestion when I say put this one back onto the shelves and wait for it to hit the clearance bin.

