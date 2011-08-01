Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Number twenty eight marks the final issue of the Jonathan Hickman‘s (Fantastic Four and S.H.I.E.L.D.) superpowered spy epic Secret Warriors. The tale chronicled Nick Fury, his team of former S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, and potential agents against terrorist groups such as Hydra and Leviathan. First introduced during Marvel‘s ‘Secret Invasion’ storyline and ended with the series finale ‘Wheels Within Wheels’.

This issue is more of a wrap up if anything with questions being answered. What happens to Nick Fury? Who survived and who died? What is next for the remnants of S.H.I.E.L.D.? While some of the questions were answered like any good story a few doors were still left open and a few new questions were raised. My favorite part had to be one of the final scenes where Fury is joined by Steve Rogers at Rogers’ grave with the spymaster having a heart to heart talk with the former star spangled avenger.

Secret Warriors lasted for about a year and half, and while it wasn’t always the most popular title on the stands it was a good read which definitely paid off in the end. What’s next for Fury you ask? Well I’m not sure but I’m looking forward to finding out.

