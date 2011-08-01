300 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here …

Cable channel STARZ has been trying to break out of their “movie only” mold and add original programming to their schedule. The two “Spartacus” series “Blood and Sand,” and “Gods of the Arena” certainly helped establish a place with audiences. Flash-forward to the present, STARZ recent partnership with the BBC over the series “Torchwood: Miracle Day” reveals the cable channel is pleased with its reception, but not pleased enough to renew it for another season.

“Torchwood is not one of the shows we went into thinking about a yearly return,” STARZ CEO Chris Albrecht said to critics. “It’s about Russell T. Davies … he has a lot of things on his plate. If Torchwood is at the top of his list, that will effect the future of Torchwood.” In essence, it has been described as “a large and unusual commitment” for the BBC, so everything will hinge on one person and that will be series creator Russell T. Davies. Can he come up with a new storyline that will make both STARZ and the BBC happy?

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” debuted to high ratings. However, it has slowly been losing viewers over the weekly 10-episode story arc. Some fans feel it is moving at a snail’s pace, and other fans of the tent pole BBC “Torchwood” series want to see the return of the original Torchwood members Ianto, Owen, and Tosh. (Oh! Tosh!)

Fans have posted comments on-line and they seem fixated on the omni-sexual behavior of Torchwood leader Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman.) In a recent episode on STARZ, he walks into a gay bar and has a one-night stand with the bartender. The lovemaking was edited between them and another Torchwood member making love to a woman somewhere else. Most posts are more concerned with Captain Jack’s gender preferences rather than the direction of the series.

For the moment, time is the only thing that’s certain, and, of course, writer/producer Russell T. Davies.

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” stars John Barrowman, Eve Myles, Mekhi Phifer, Alexa Havins, Bill Pullman, and Kai Owen. The show regularly airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on STARZ. Check local listings.

What are your comments?

Source: sciencefiction.com