In the most recent incarnation of the Planet of the Apes franchise, the story centers around a scientist played by James Franco and his research into cures for Alzheimers. When the concoction proves to be more than just a cure but an enhancement to brain function, the central story begins. Through circumstance he raises one chimp (Caesar) and teaches him to communicate in the world of humans. Caesar performs a virtuous action but ends up restrained in a facility which tests his mettle against that of less developed primates. When the order of leadership is set, Caesar launches a plan which allows all the primates to break free and be exposed to the new drug which boosts brain function. All hell breaks loose once the army of primates engulf San Francisco.

A good performance by Franco aided by the beautiful Freida Pinto. Excellent roles played by John Lithgow and an easy to hate Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) who plays an evil facility guard who mistreats the Apes. Andy Serkis through the magic of CGI plays the main ape Caesar. A very good thrill ride that holds your interest from start to finish. The CGI did not take away from the film and was well done.

This will be the last hit for the Summer and BOY… it is a good one!

Review By Mr. Turkey-Legs

“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” hits theaters on August 5,

