As reported earlier in the week, speculation was director/producer Frank Darabont would step down as the showrunner on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” It is now official. Former executive producer Glen Mazzara will step in to run the day-to-day operations of the zombie infested series. The show seems in good hands. Mazzara, who is best known for his work on the FX drama “The Shield,” was an executive producer on the first season of “The Walking Dead.” No explanation has been given as to why Darabont is abandoning his position.

The second season of “The Walking Dead” will return to AMC on October 16th of this year. It is currently filming in Atlanta and will feature a cast that includes Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey DeMunn, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Michael Rooker and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

