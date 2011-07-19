Log In
Remember Me
Lost your password?
Register
Lost your password?
Register
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Search
Breaking
You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Breaking News
Featured
Move Over Bat-Signal Here Comes THE FLASH-Signal
Luis Lecca
August 18, 2015
Recent
CAPTAIN MARVEL Will NOT Appear in This Movie!
Jeffrey Guardado
July 27, 2017
Walmart Cancels all pre-orders for Nintendo’s SNES Classic!
Chris
July 27, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Comic is Set For 2018
Chris
July 25, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Teaser Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 25, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: Watch The MY FRIEND DAHMER Trailer
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 25, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 3 Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 24, 2017
Trailers
Random
New AVATAR COMICS coming from James Cameron and Dark Horse!
Dan "R4LFlapJack07" Farnsworth Jr.
October 9, 2015
Recent
“You’ll Float Too” in the Latest Trailer for IT
Nuke The Fridge
July 27, 2017
BIRTH OF THE DRAGON One-Sheet and Trailer Features Bruce Lee!
Luis Lecca
July 26, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Teaser Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 25, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: Watch The MY FRIEND DAHMER Trailer
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 25, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 3 Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 24, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: GOTHAM Season 4 Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 24, 2017
Exclusives
Featured
Exclusive TROLLS Interview With Kunal Nayyar!
Luis Lecca
November 2, 2016
Recent
Comic-Con 2017: Melissa Benoist Explains SUPERGIRL’S Mindset in Season 3
Luis Lecca
July 27, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: Exclusive interview with X-Men THE GIFTED Natalie Alyn Lind
Nuke The Fridge
July 27, 2017
Comic-Con 2017 Exclusive Interview: Lulu Wilson Talks ANNABELLE: CREATION
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
DUNKIRK Press Conference Recap!
Nuke The Fridge
July 18, 2017
Director Alex Kahuam on SO, YOU WANT TO BE A GANGSTER? & More!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 13, 2017
Exclusive: Joey King on WISH UPON
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
Reviews
Random
TV Review: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Pilot
Nuke The Fridge
September 30, 2013
Recent
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Movie Review!
Nuke The Fridge
June 29, 2017
Deemo: The Last Recital Review
Frank Hurtado
June 11, 2017
WONDER WOMAN Press Junket Recap!
Walter Doty
June 2, 2017
Is The WONDER WOMAN Film Wonderful? We Have The Answer!
Walter Doty
May 29, 2017
SUPERGIRL Season 2 Episode 13 “Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk” Discussion!
Nuke The Fridge
February 20, 2017
THE FLASH: “Attack On Gorilla City” Poster Released
Nuke The Fridge
February 15, 2017
Giveaways
Random
Free Advance Screening Passes to 47 METERS DOWN in Many United States Cities
Nuke The Fridge
June 8, 2017
Recent
Win Passes to The World Premiere of THE EMOJI MOVIE
Nuke The Fridge
July 18, 2017
Advanced Passes to VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS in Many Cities Inside The United States!
Nuke The Fridge
July 17, 2017
Win Advance Screening Passes to THE DARK TOWER
Nuke The Fridge
July 15, 2017
Free Advance Screening Passes to WIND RIVER in Austin, TX
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
Tickets To VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
ATOMIC BLONDE Prize Pack Giveaways!
Nuke The Fridge
July 12, 2017
Contact Info, Staff, & Privacy Policy
Home
Trailers
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN TRAILER!!
Nuke The Fridge
July 19, 2011
Tweet
Email