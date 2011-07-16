San Diego Comic Con is just around the corner. A mecca for lovers of comic books, movies, tv shows, and the latest in media. There’s so much to do that it boggles the mind! Well lovers of steampunk and the like will be pleased to know that Saturday night there will be a steampunk concert and show by Pueblo Estrella Music LLC featuring those daring musical airship pirates Abney Park! Also performing are The Unextraordinary Gentlemen, Steamy Stilters by Zoe Tantrum Productions, Tammy Firefly,Optimistichaos, Jewels that RAQ Belly Dancers, Twin Bee Fashion, and DJ’ing/MC’ing will beProfessor Greyshade of Chrononaut.

This event will also feature a wide array of steampunk art and fashion. This is an all ages event with beer and wine available for those 21 and up with valid ID. The event will be at…

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center

3925 Ohio St.

San Diego, California, United States

7:00pm to 1:00am

Tickets will be $27 and can be purchased here.

– Michael Pao aka MPsy –