Each year thousands upon thousands of anime fans flock to the celebration of Japanese animation known as Anime Expo. A full four days of anime, video games, artwork, and music from the land of the rising sun with this year as the convention’s 20th anniversary celebration. Guests of honor for 2011 include the digital diva Hatsune Miku created by Crypton Future Media Inc. in 2007, Kalafina, Maon Kurosaki, Hiroyuki Birukawa (LASTEXILE and GUNxSWORD), Koichi Chigira (LASTEXILE and Tokyo Babylon), Toshio Furukawa (voice of Piccolo from the Dragonball series), Kentaro Hashimoto (Death Note and Highschool of the Dead), and Masayoshi Tanaka (Reborn! and Highschool of the Dead).

Besides the wide array of panels such as AX Idol, Last Comic Standing, and the Masquerade one of the major activities many attendees participate in is the cosplaying. Of the thousands of fans who roam the convention center floor many of them do so in costume. During the long weekend attendees dress up as their favorite characters from beloved anime, video game, and musical series such as Pokemon, One Piece, Viewful Joe, Street Fighter, Dragonball, Resident Evil, Nintendo, and Bleach just to name a few. Check out our gallery here for a small sample of this years cosplays. Hope to see you there next year!

Even more photos at Mad Calamity Photos!

– MPsy –