500 SHARES Share Tweet



On July 13, 2010 three wildfires ravaged parts of Southern California in the Camarillo, Walnut, and Camp Pendleton areas. These fires were a distracter to the “real” news. During the time of these conflagrations, a ship of unknown origin crashed off the coast of Camarillo in Ventura County. Government officials claimed it was a downed airliner and cordoned off the beach and part of the surrounding shipping lanes. A full-scale deployment was underway by the U.S. Navy and a highly classified operation was executed.

An unconfirmed government source has stated, “Ships, helicopters, and planes were mobilized (some from Camp Pendleton) to extract a very large object from the ocean floor in the Camarillo area. The size and weight of the object forced the military to move “whatever they found” to an abandoned airplane hanger at the Santa Monica Airport.”

Over a year later, news has been given to automobile drivers to stay away from the 405 Freeway on the weekend of July 16-17 due to apparent roadwork. According to the source, this is a blatant government cover up, or “gover up.” The excuse is that demolition work is being done to the Mulholland Bridge between the U.S. 101 and I-10 Freeways in order to widened the 405’s car lanes.

The specific freeway closure boundaries are as follows:

Northbound I-405: 10-mile closure between I-10 and U.S. 101

Southbound I-405: 4-mile closure between U.S. 101 and Getty Center Drive Ramps

Here is the real reason. The object found off of the Ventura County coast in July of 2010 and stored at the Santa Monica Airport is being moved up north to the government “skunkworks” proving grounds in Palmdale or to Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert. The Mulholland Bridge is only a distraction, but must be destroyed to allow clearance for the large secretive cargo. The Army Corp. of Engineers will be on hand to help supervise and expedite matters. No other viable route would be less cost effective than using the 405 to spirit away this strange payload. The object will be moved sometime in the early morning hours of July 17th. By then, most of the bridge debris will have been cleared away.

Stay tuned for more updates!!!

Source: undisclosed



