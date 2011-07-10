Carnegie Mellon University Used as Backdrop for “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s own Carnegie Mellon University will host two of the locations for Warner Brothers and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.” The film is scheduled to begin shooting on Saturday, July 30th and continue thru Thursday, August 4th. Crews will prepare areas on campus beginning on Monday, July 11th.

It looks as though the film will shoot a prison break, a riot, and some motorcycle stunt work through a building and on the grounds at CMU. As required by law, faculty and students have to be notified about what takes place on campus. Here is what the university listed on its site:

“Hollywood Comes to CMU

Carnegie Mellon will once again play host to Hollywood, when several scenes for a major motion picture by Warner Bros., currently using the working title “Magnus Rex,” are filmed outside of the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) in late July, and inside and outside of the Mellon Institute in early August. Carnegie Mellon is working closely with the production company to ensure that the university and its students, faculty and staff will benefit from the movie-making experience with minimal disruption to normal operations.

Here’s the skinny on the filming dates, the scenes and parking and traffic restrictions.

Where and When

Scenes will be filmed outside the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at the intersection of Dithridge and Henry streets from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.

Scenes will be filmed outside of the Mellon Institute on the Fifth Ave. side from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, July 31, and inside of the Mellon Institute’s fourth-floor entrance lobby on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4.

Prep work for the filming will be taking place in both locations beginning July 11.

For general questions about the filming, please contact Carrie Chisholm at carriech@andrew.cmu.edu.

LOGISTICAL INFORMATION

SEI and Mellon Institute Operations

The SEI will be open during the filming on July 30-31, but few employees should be affected since it takes place on the weekend.

The Mellon Institute will be open for business during filming on Aug. 3-4 although some areas will be closed to employees and the public, including the fourth-floor entrance lobby off of Fifth Ave., fourth floor elevator lobby and library. There will be no access to the building from the Fifth Ave. entrance from July 29 – Aug. 8, and employees are asked to use another entrance on these days.

SEI loading dock deliveries will be suspended from Friday, July 29 through Monday, Aug. 1.

Other Buildings in Filming Area

Tenants in the following Carnegie Mellon buildings may also be affected by the filming activities in the area. Please see below for parking and street closure information.

· Shirly Apartments

· Bristol Apartments

· 319 Craig St. (Human Resources)

· 300 Craig St. (University Police)

· Technology Development Center

Dithridge Street Parking Garage

The Dithridge Street parking garage will be closed from the evening of Friday, July 29 through early morning Monday Aug. 1 only. Leaseholders will be able to access the garage on all other days regardless of traffic restrictions.

Traffic Restrictions

During set construction and filming, some area streets will be either closed to traffic or closed to traffic intermittently.

Street Closings:

· Henry St. from Dithridge St. to Utica Way from 5 a.m., Monday, July 11 through 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9

· Dithridge from Fifth Ave. to Winthrop St. from 5 a.m., Monday, July 25 through 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5.

· Bigelow Blvd. from Fifth to Forbes avenues from 8 p.m., Thursday, July 28 through 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5.

· Utica Way from Henry to Winthrop from 7 a.m., Friday, July 29 through 10 p.m., Sunday, July 31.

· Henry St. from Utica Way to Craig St. from 5 a.m., Friday, July 29 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

· Fifth Ave. from Bellefield St. to Craig from 5 a.m., Saturday, July 30 through 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

· Dithridge from Bayard St. to Fifth (except for local access) from 5 a.m., Saturday, July 30 through 10 p.m., Sunday, July 31

Intermittent Delays:

Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31

· Dithridge from Bayard to Forbes

· Fillmore St. from Bellefield to Craig

· Winthrop from Bellefield to Craig

· The intersection of Fifth and Bellefield

· The intersection of Forbes and Craig

· The intersection of Fifth and Craig

Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4

· The intersection of Fifth and Bellefield

· The intersection of Fifth and Dithridge”

Currently shooting, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Adam West, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Source: cmu.edu