In celebration of America’s Independence Day, Sideshow Collectibles and Marvel Comics proudly present the Captain America Life-Size Bust, the latest addition to the Marvel collectible line. Each piece is individually painted and finished to exacting standards, each with its own unique quality and detail that is the trademark of a handcrafted Sideshow Collectibles product. Capturing true Avengers patriot Steve Rogers, the Captain America Life-Size Bust is a perfect addition to any Marvel collection!