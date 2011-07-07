Hollywood’s human train wreck Charlie Sheen is working on returning to television after leaving the “Two and a Half Men” sitcom’s warm bosom in February. Sheen is teaming up with super producer Joe Roth (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Knight and Day,” and “While You Were Sleeping”) to bring the 2003 Jack Nicholson/Adam Sandler film “Anger Management” to the small screen.

Sheen will play the role Nicholson portrayed in the film, but will give the character its own twist. He will be an ex-college jock who manages to get his master’s degree in social work. He becomes a counselor to defendants in the criminal justice system with anger management problems. Of course, Sheen will be fighting anger issues of his own.

Roth produced and owns the rights to the 2003 “Anger Management” film. He has also worked with Sheen on past projects, which include “Major League,” “Young Guns,” and “The Three Musketeers.”

Lionsgate is in negotiations with Sheen and Roth, but nothing solid has been hammered out. No network has picked up the option on the show at this time. (Waiting!)

Source: TMZ

– Namtar