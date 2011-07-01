Here’s Your Chance To Be In Batman 3 “The Dark Knight Rises”

Extras and Skydiving are in the Works for “The Dark Knight Rises”

There has been a lot of news for Batman lately. The reason: Christopher Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” is currently filming on location. Shooting is underway at Wollaton Hall in Nottingham, England, which is the new home of Wayne Manor. However, another unit of the production is shooting at the Cairngorm Gliding Club in the Highlands of Scotland for several skydiving scenes. The secretive shoot happened at the Gliding Club’s Feshie Bridge site. Here are some excerpts from a recent article.

“Parachutists dressed in black and using a private jet painted black have been in action at Cairngorm Gliding Club’s site at Feshie Bridge.”

The club declined to comment, but sources have told BBC News Scotland online that the filming is for Batman.

A former US military C-130 Hercules transport aircraft linked to “The Dark Knight Rises” has also been making flights from Inverness Airport.

Feshie Bridge was reported as the location for filming earlier this month by Gavin Musgrove, editor of the Strathspey and Badenoch Herald.

It was not known if this week’s activity at the gliding club was for scenes in the film, or preparation work ahead of proper filming.”

Also, “The Dark Knight Rises” is seeking extras in the Pittsburgh area for an August 6 shoot. The extras will be used in a football game scene, involving the Gotham City high school team. Here’s a description of the scene below.

“The scene we’re in will be a football game, but not just any football game. We’ll be cheering on the Gotham Rogues as they take on their rival team the Rapid City Monuments.”

Who will win that game? Or, will there be an abrupt and explosive interruption?

Currently shooting in London, “The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

