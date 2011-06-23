One of the games I’ve been drooling over for quite a while now is Star Wars: The Old Republic brought to us by the fine folks at BioWare, EA, and LucasArts. This year at E3, I was lucky enough to get some time behind the controls of the upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game based on the early days of the Star Wars Universe.

Being a big fan of the Mandalorians (OYA!) of course I chose to go with the bounty hunter class which specialized in highly technological armor called the Power Tech. During my tour of Tatooine I was able to sample some goodies here and there from combat where I barbecued anyone in my way, a little exploration of the Jundland Waste, zipped about on my scooter like speeder bike, and defaced a priceless Tusken Raider artifact. I must say though there was one aspect of the game that I enjoyed that really surprised me which was the companion system. When I first heard of it I thought I was going to hate it but I must say my little Jawa buddy did kinda grow on me and the fact that I was able to sell all the worthless loot I picked up was icing on the cake. Also during the video demo we were informed of huge high level raids which will allow players to team up for some very epic battles called Operations, as well as a whole slew of other features such as space combat, personal star ships, and social hubs just to name a few.

With all that done I can’t wait to get my hands on Star Wars: The Old Republic. So until then I leave you with this question, will you stand with Galactic Republic or the Sith Empire?

– MPsy –