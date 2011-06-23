350 SHARES Share Tweet

Louis Love Here –

In case your not aware of the HUGE Nerd/Geek convention happening in Los Angeles called “Comikaze Expo 2011.”

Here’s a description from the official website.

“Comikaze Expo is Los Angeles’ first and only large-scale, multi-media pop culture convention. We bring together the most exciting and innovative in comics, video games, original art, movies, television and more. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled and unforgettable experience for both attendees and exhibitors.

Comikaze has more to offer than any other convention. Our unique panels, autograph sessions and photo-ops give fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to truly interact with their favorite creators and major players in the entertainment industry. Our screening rooms feature the best in both blockbusters and independent films, with sneak previews of films and television shows months before their release dates.

Comikaze embraces all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, horror and cult—our vendors and panels show similar diversity. We offer something to satisfy every type of convention-goer, from fanboys and gamers to browsers and collectors. Our sanctioned tournaments for video, card and board games feature a wide-range of coveted prizes, including cash awards. Our vendors sell exclusive, rare and limited editions of comics, collectibles, art, toys and other hard-to-find merchandise. Best of all, Comikaze culminates in a masquerade event that partygoers will never forget.

The Comikaze team strives to create a cohesive community around this Los Angeles-based event. As well as a great show, we have a lot of Pre-events leading up to Comikaze, to raise awareness as well as to also help others in the Los Angeles community. We truly believe that Los Angeles is a city of dreams and magic, and we want to help make dreams come true for everyone.”

This week the “Comikaze Expo ” crew has released an amazing new poster for the event they are calling “THE ASH-TOPUS” in celebration of Bruce Campbell’s birthday. WAIT A MINUTE!!! Does that mean Bruce is going to be there? Stay tuned.

The poster was disighned by Bailee DesRocher , co-creator and illustrator of the pun-tastic new web comic PMS Adventures.