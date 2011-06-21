350 SHARES Share Tweet



Passing on directing Hugh Jackman’s “The Wolverine” director Darren Aronofsky (The Black Swan) is planning on directing the legendary biblical film about a man who is compelled by God to save his family and the world’s animals from a devastating flood. John Huston directed and played Noah in the 1966 epic “The Bible: In the Beginning.” Can Aronofsky surpass Huston with his attempt?The multi-denominational yarn has fascinated religious scholars and archaeologists for ages. Aronofsky is determined to bring his vision to the silver screen without any religious overtones. He commented:

“I don’t think it’s a very religious story,” Aronofsky told us at the 2011 Provincetown International Film Festival, where he was receiving career-spanning honors. “I think it’s a great fable that’s part of so many different religions and spiritual practices. I just think it’s a great story that’s never been on film.”

With his filming leaning toward the epic side of filmmaking, Aronofsky was asked if he was in the process of casting academy award winning actor Christian Bale as Noah. In an evasive manner, all he would say was, “No comment.”

No start date has been announced. Stay tuned to Nuke the Fridge for the latest updates.

Source: IFC