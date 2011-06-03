With formerly floundering studio MGM stabilized with an infusion of capital, Daniel Craig will return as the legendary British secret agent, James Bond 007. MGM announced that production for the yet untitled 23rd James Bond film will begin later this year.Actors considered as possible villains for 007 are Ralph Fiennes, Javier Bardem, Kevin Spacey, and Anthony Hopkins. In January of this year, producer Barbara Broccoli was attracted to the actor Simon Russell Beale. The actor did confirm his interest in playing a Bond “baddie,” while giving an interview to a newspaper in the U.K. last year.

Rumors have been circulating that the new plot will be a “shocking story.” Bond may take on a “female mastermind villain.” The story promises to reveal more about the mysterious Quantum organization – a clandestine cabal of powerful men and women who have the ability to influence whatever world events they choose to involve themselves in. The organization made it’s presence known in the previous Bond films “Casino Royale,” and “Quantum of Solace.”

Reprising her role with Daniel Craig will be Dame Judi Dench who portrays Bond’s British Secret Service boss “M.” As stated in an earlier article, the still untitled James Bond film comes to theaters on November 9th, 2012. Those living in the UK and Ireland will have an opportunity to see the film earlier when it debuts on October 26th, 2012. Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan wrote the screenplay. Sam Mendes will direct.

