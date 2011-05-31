Knowing my Marvel comics well enough, I have been able to predict a possible storyline that will take place within the confines of “The Avengers” film, which is currently shooting in New Mexico. At the end of the “Thor” movie credits, Col. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) approaches Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) with a mysterious case. Inside the case is nestled the glowing and all-powerful Cosmic Cube. Suffice to say, the Cube has its origins from S.H.I.E.L.D. arch nemesis HYDRA.

The HYDRA offshoot group known as A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) captured the essence of the Cosmic Cube and handed the object over to the Red Skull, while under his mind control. Somehow these actions will tie into the “Captain America” storyline, which will be released on July 22nd. In a brief toe-to-toe battle, Captain America wrestles the Cosmic Cube from the Red Skull’s hand whereupon the Skull falls to a watery grave encased in a suit of golden armor of his own making. In turn, the Cosmic Cube winds up in the possession of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Alternate Storyline: (This is what is rumored to occur in “Captain America: The First Avenger” film.) During WW II, the Red Skull breaks into the tomb of an ancient Norse Crusader and finds the Cosmic Cube hidden in the walls of the tomb. He takes possession of the object to declare himself ruler of the planet Earth. From there, the Skull is involved in a battle with Captain America, after which, the Cube winds up in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s hands.

From there, “The Avengers” movie storyline kicks in with Thanos of Titan. Here is the history of the legendary death wielding Eternal and how the Cosmic Cube will tie into the film.

History: Thanos was one of the last sons of Alars, progenitor of the second colony of Eternals of Titan, and Sui-San, the last survivor of the original settlement of Eternals on Titan. Born with gray, hide-like skin and a massive body, Thanos was a morose child who became obsessed with the concept of death. Through bionic implementation and long hours of meditation, Thanos augmented his Eternal strength and powers so that his powers surpassed those of all other Titan Eternals. As he grew in power, Thanos also grew in ambition and desire for conquest. Thanos stole one of his people’s starships and traveled to other star systems to recruit soldiers, mercenaries, and malcontents for a private army. With a small fleet he dropped nuclear devices on his home world Titan, killing thousands of his people, including his mother Sui-San. Declaring himself ruler of Titan, he then set his sights on Earth.

At some point in his adult life, Thanos met the embodiment of Death in female form. Thanos became the consort to his Mistress Death. It is probable that Death was attracted to Thanos by both his philosophical dedication to nihilism as well as his willingness to commit genocide on even his own people. Thanos began, for the first time in his life, to experience love for another being, although the being was just a manifestation of Death. To make himself worthy of so awesome an entity, Thanos decided to acquire more power. At first he planned simply to seize political power through the conquest of worlds. To this end, he amassed a huge armada of battleships. Then he found a way to amplify immeasurably his personal power. Having kept the planet Earth under surveillance since it first exploded a nuclear weapon, Thanos learned of a power-object called the Cosmic Cube brought into existence by the subversive organization, Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) Thanos seized control of the reality-altering device and commanded it to give him control over the universe.

Transformed into a godlike wraith by the Cosmic Cube, Thanos battled the Avengers and the alien Kree Captain Mar-Vell, the former of whom had already vanquished his armada. When Thanos carelessly discarded the Cube, believing falsely that he had drained it of all power, Mar-Vell struck the cube, willing it to restore the universe to what it had been. Robbed of power, Thanos reverted to mortal form in the center of the universe where his flagship “Sanctuary II” retrieved him under preprogrammed instructions.

Certainly, this is one possible scenario, but then the Infinity Gauntlet has also been talked about as being used as the McGuffin in the film as well. Maybe that is a story best served as a sequel. Whether it is or not, I’m sure director Joss Whedon will give the audience an entertaining and fun film.

Here are the credits for both “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and “The Avengers” films.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” will hit theaters on July 22, 2011. The film will star Chris Evans, Hugo Weaving, Tommy Lee Jones, Hayley Atwill, Richard Armitage, Stanley Tucci, Dominic Cooper, Natalie Dormer, Sebastian Stan, Toby Jones, Neal McDonough, JJ Feild, Derek Luke, Anatole Taubman, and Kenneth Choi. Joe Johnston directs.

“The Avengers” (shooting under the pseudo title “Group Hug”) stars:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes (Possibly as War Machine)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Robin Atkin Downes as Baron Helmut Zemo (voice) (rumored)

“The Avengers” is currently in production and is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release. Zak Pen wrote the script. Joss Whedon directs this super hero epic.

Sources: CHUD, IMDb, Marvelpedia

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

