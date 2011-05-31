500 SHARES Share Tweet



Join NuketheFridge.com at the second annual Nuke the Fridge Con 2011 at Frank and Son Collectible Show on Saturday, December 10, 2011. We have been working our backsides off on the site and behind the scenes, and now it is time to show that appreciation to our readers and fans. Meet celebrities, artists, and visit dealers at over 200 booths showcased at Frank and Son. Enjoy the carnival like atmosphere of the convention. Meet Louis Love and the enigmatic Namtar.

Come one and all. It’s a party!!!!

There’s FREE parking, and FREE admission. There will be contests and give-a-ways. Keep checking the official website for more information and updates.

Forward this notice to your family and friends and don’t miss out!

– First 100 people get FREE toys.

– There will be a costume contest

– This year we are dedicating the convention to the victims of Cancer!

Saturday December 10th 2011 from 9am-5pm

Admission and parking is FREE!

Frank & Son’s is located at 19649 San Jose Ave. City of Industry, CA 91748

Click here for Maps & Directions.

For more information or if you have any questions regarding the show give us a call (909) 444-7955.





500 SHARES Share Tweet