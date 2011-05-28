

Hey Guys Louis Love Here –

It looks like Wayne Manor will return for “The Dark Knight Rises.” Check out the image below taken from Osterley Park.

The image was released by the movie crew and was accompanied with the following paragraph.

“Osterley Park is the inside of the Wayne Manor. That’s right 3 rooms – dining room, and study – we forgot to ask what the 3rd room was – it was mentioned the study has a secret exit that will lead to the Batcave. Technically we are guaranteed sighting of Alfred (Michael Caine), Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale), I think Anne Hathaway, as she’s likely to be having dinner with Bruce. There is a secret door in the study from which Wayne will escape.”

“The Dark Knight Rises” hits theaters July 20th, 2012

Currently in production, “The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.