With Sylvester Stallone reuniting most of the action hero cast for “The Expendables 2,” he seems to have forgotten one major player. The legendary Karate Champion Chuck Norris. I thought I was the only fan screaming to have Chuck brought into the fold, but there are a lot of other fans who want to see this staunch Republican Party supporter back in front of the cameras kicking some bad guy tail. I don’t understand. Stallone and Norris have worked together before in 2005’s critically acclaimed television series “The Contender.” Now it’s time for Stallone to ante up and give the bearded one a chance to bask in the spotlight again. If you’re not a fan of Chuck Norris, or don’t know who he is, here are some facts, and there are a lot.

· He is best known in public for starring in the role as the title character in “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

· He is a 6-time World Karate Champion

· Often trained with Bruce Lee

· Has been an actor for over 40 years in such films as “The Way of the Dragon,” “Lone Wolf McQuade,” “Delta Force,” “Missing in Action I, II, and III,” “The Octagon,” “Code of Silence,” “Invasion, U.S.A.,” and “An Eye for an Eye.”

· Was made an honorary Texas Ranger in 2010 by Texas Governor Rick Perry

· Was played by actor Ray Park (Darth Maul) in 2008’s “The Legend of Bruce Lee”

· Trained father-son actors Steve and Chad McQueen

· To read more fun-filled facts go to: chucknorrisfacts.com

With more clout than all of the other actors combined in “The Expendables,” Norris would be the logical and odds on favorite to appear in the sequel. A fight scene between Norris and fellow martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme would be worth the price of admission alone. After all, Van Damme is playing a villain in the sequel so this would be a prime opportunity to bring Norris in as a good guy.

Quote: “Chuck Norris’s tears can cure cancer. Too bad he never cries!”

On a related topic, it seems the plot for “The Expendables 2” has leaked out. This information comes courtesy of First Showing and Slashfilm.

“The Expendables are back and this time it’s personal! After Tool (Mickey Rourke), the heart and soul of the Expendables, is brutally murdered on a mission, his comrades swear to avenge him. They’re not the only ones who want blood. Tool’s beautiful young and wild daughter Fiona embarks on her own revenge mission, complicating matters when she is captured and ransomed by a ruthless dictator plotting to destroy a resistance movement. Now Barney and the Expendables must risk everything to save her and humanity.”

“The Expendables 2” is currently in development. Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews, Steve Austin, Randy Couture, and Jean-Claude Van Damme are tentatively slated to star. The director’s chair has yet to be filled. The film is scheduled to open on August 17, 2012.

Sources: First Showing, Slashfilm, veryaware.com

Article by Celio and Pilar Rodriguez for Nuke the Fridge