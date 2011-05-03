350 SHARES Share Tweet

Nazis are popular antagonists that fans love to hate. These villains are being coupled with Mary Shelley’s classic story “Frankenstein” in commercial director Richard Raaphorst’s first feature “Frankenstein’s Army.” The newest trailer has been launched and I will say this looks exciting. Produced in the classic black and white style of the ‘30’s and 40’s, the trailer shows Nazis feverishly working in a laboratory, stitching together corpses of their fallen brethren, flipping switches, and then turning a wheel (to elevate a platform,) and then marveling over a reanimated corpse lifting it’s arm.

The action/horror film tackles the WWII desperation of the Germans to try any countermeasure to turn the tide of the war back in their favor. Here is the synopsis of the story from twitchfilm.com.

Toward the end of World War II, Russian soldiers pushing into eastern Germany stumble across a secret Nazi lab, one that has unearthed and begun experimenting with the journal of one Dr. Victor Frankenstein. The scientists have used the legendary Frankenstein’s work to assemble an army of super soldiers stitched together from the body parts of their fallen comrades – a desperate Hitler’s last ghastly ploy to escape defeat.

This story may be told in a flashback sequence, but it does get the attention it deserves. A joint production of Amsterdam based Pellicola with Chicago’s MPI / Dark Sky Films, and LA based XYZ Films executive producing, “Frankenstein’s Army” will begin principal photography outside of Prague in September. It is scheduled to be released sometime in 2012.



