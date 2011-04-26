Search
Home
Share

TV Guide has revealed the first look at the Smallville: The Complete Series DVD Box Set.

Here’s some details and trailer.

  • 90-minute series retrospective with new cast and crew interviews
  • Commemorative issue of the Daily Planet, created by DC Comics
  • 2010 Comic-Con International panel
  • Episode guide with production art (storyboards and sketches) and behind the scenes photos
  • Previously unseen Superboy pilot from 1961

Share