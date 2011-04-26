TV Guide has revealed the first look at the Smallville: The Complete Series DVD Box Set. Here’s some details and trailer. 90-minute series retrospective with new cast and crew interviews Commemorative issue of the Daily Planet, created by DC Comics 2010 Comic-Con International panel Episode guide with production art (storyboards and sketches) and behind the scenes photos Previously unseen Superboy pilot from 1961 SHARE THISFacebookTwitterGoogleTumblrRedditMorePrintEmailLinkedInPinterestPocket Related