The Promenade Ballroom at the Long Beach Convention Center was the place to be on Saturday. Co-promoters of Long Beach Comic Con Phil Lawrence and Martha Donato provided an affair that was well received and put a smile on fans and exhibitors faces. The Promenade Ballroom was the perfect size for the event, and the floor plan made it easy to navigate. With the expo beginning at 10:00 a.m., it housed every Fanboy or Fangirl’s dream. They could find their favorite comic books, sculpts, artists, toys, grading services, accessories, and express themselves in the guise of their favorite comic book, film, or television characters.

Martha and Phil loaded the schedule with some exciting programming as well. Starting at 11:00 a.m. and going through to the end of the show, there were a variety of panels to choose from. Some of the program topics that were showcased were: Anime Voice-Acting Workshop: Dub Like You Mean It!, Webcomics Gathering, Aspen Comics Q&A, All Things Writing, Classic Horror Meets Modern Comics, Christian Comic Arts Society, Top Cow: We Create… Noir & More!, Podcasting 101, Where Do Ideas Come From?, Fantasy Art Demo, and the Inking Workshop (with Joe Rubenstein.)

Personally, I attended the “Where Do Ideas Come From?” panel with writer Barbara Kesel. Quite knowledgeable and insightful, Barbara commanded the attention of all the attendees and provided some keen strategies in order to attack a blank page. I can only suspect the rest of the panels went off this well. I heard no complaints.

Finally, the crowd was in for a special treat. The web series entitled “The Guild” (Season 5) was filming scenes for their on-line program. Fans got a glimpse of what a production must struggle through and how things work just to provide a few moments of entertainment for an audience. Knights of Good Productions, Inc., brought in some of the neatest props for set dressing. (Check out the pics!) They actually attached the set to one end of the convention room making it quite a spectacle. Only adding to the atmosphere, it made for some great fun and terrific eye candy.

Nuke the Fridge’s own Louis Love exclaimed, “I can’t wait to come back tomorrow. I had a blast!” When informed this was the one and only day, he cried his eyes out.

Fear not, Louis and the other guests don’t have to be sad or wait long. Phil and Martha are planning a two-day convention in late October. You can go to their website at: www.longbeachcomiccon.com for more information.

Thank you for an awesome event!

Check out the pics!!!