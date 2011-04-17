

Namtar here . . .

Police in New Orleans have arrested Academy Award winning actor Nicolas Cage for having a drunken argument with his wife, Alice Kim. He was booked on suspicion of domestic abuse, battery, disturbing the peace, and public intoxication. Word has it that the two disagreed over the exact address of an apartment they were renting.

This incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Cage, the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola, dared police to arrest him after he grabbed his wife by her upper arm and pulled her to what he thought was the correct address.

The actor, who was not acting here, began striking cars and tried to get into a taxi. New Orleans Police spokesman Garry Flot said in a written statement.

“At that point, an officer who had been flagged down by on-lookers drove up on the couple, immediately observed that Cage was heavily intoxicated and ordered him out of the cab, which prompted Cage to start yelling. The officers subsequently took Cage to Central Lock-Up.”

Cage’s wife had no visible marks or injuries. She refused to make a statement or press any charges.

He is due to appear in court on May 31st.

Sources: KFI-AM, TMZ, Reuters