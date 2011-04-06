Nuke the Fridge has some exciting news. (Drum roll please!) A spy has informed NtF that the Marvel comic book guru has filmed his cameo spot for the upcoming film “Captain America: The First Avenger” today! It is unknown what part Lee will play, but the scene was shot at Marvel Studios in Manhattan Beach early on Wednesday. Be on the lookout true believers, I’m sure Stan’s appearance will be a memorable one.

Here’s the film’s storyline from IMDb:

After being deemed unfit for military service, Steve Rogers volunteers for a top secret research project that turns him into Captain America, a superhero dedicated to defending America’s ideals.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” will hit theaters on July 22, 2011. (Hey! Why not the fourth?) The film will star Chris Evans, Hugo Weaving, Tommy Lee Jones, Hayley Atwill, Richard Armitage, Stanley Tucci, Dominic Cooper, Natalie Dormer, Sebastian Stan, Toby Jones, Neal McDonough, JJ Feild, Derek Luke, Anatole Taubman, and Kenneth Choi. Joe Johnston directs.

Excelsior!!!

