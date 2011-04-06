500 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney and Pixar will roll out the prequel to 2001’s smash hit feature “Monsters, Inc.” The title for this CGI installment will be called “Monsters University.” It was scheduled for a 2012 holiday release, but has been pushed back to the summer of 2013.

“Monsters University” will revisit monsters James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, and Mike Wazowski in their college days while attending the University of Fear. They start out as enemies, but soon become friends. Actors John Goodman, Billy Crystal, and Steve Buscemi are expected to once again lend their voice talents as the lead monsters. TV’s “Cheers” alum, John Ratzenberger will more than likely voice one of the supporting characters. Perhaps he’ll reprise his role as the Abominable Snowman. (The possibility exists for audiences to find out why he was banished from the monster’s realm.)

Personally, I find prequels to lose their element of surprise. Main characters won’t die or suffer too greatly, and it is fairly predictable what will happen. However, with villain Randall Boggs camouflaged somewhere on campus, he is sure to throw a few bumps and wrenches into the mix. No doubt, Disney/Pixar will pull off some fun moments and surprises. Finally, it is unknown whether the human child “Boo” will make a cameo.

“Monsters University” will scare its way into theaters on June 21, 2013. Dan Scanlon, best known for directing the “Cars” spin-off short “Mater and the Ghostlight” will helm the film.

Sources: IMDb, suite101