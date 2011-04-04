

With fans guessing at a possible storyline for Zack Snyder’s Superman, it appears some light can finally be seen shining through a certain supervillain’s chest. That’s right! It appears the man with the kryptonite heart, Metallo, will take on Superman in Snyder’s 2012 reboot. The Man of Steel will have to contend with a weapon made by his own adopted countrymen.

General Sam Lane, father of Lois Lane, seems to distrust aliens almost as much as Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor. This leads General Lane to green light the Metallo cyborg who’s deadliest weapon against any Kryptonian is its power source.

John Villoch picked up this information for Movie Newz:

“General Sam Lane, the father of Lois Lane, is a central figure in director Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot. This really is as Zack Snyder described in several interviews about the film, a “real world” Superman. I’m told that when Superman arrives on the scene; people don’t know what to think. He’s an alien from another planet. What are his real intentions? He’s not human and that scares a lot of people. Here’s a guy who can fly, see through walls, is bullet proof and can lift a tank. The military views him as a potential threat to national security. They find kryptonite, pieces of his home planet (Krypton), and discover its radioactive elements can be harnessed as a near unlimited source of power, both literally and figuratively. It’s a brand new form of energy that is secretly developed by the government. The military, under the direction of General Sam Lane, uses kryptonite to power an experimental cyborg super soldier named Metallo. He’s ultimately exploited as a weapon against Superman.”

“Superman: Man of Steel” is set to roll before the cameras this summer. It is expected to fly into theaters sometime in December of 2012. British actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, and Amy Adams. The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder directs.

Source: Movie Newz