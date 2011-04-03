Los Angeles Times Hero Complex reports Marvel innovator and comic book writer Stan Lee had a few things to say at last week’s Las Vegas’ CinemaCon. Lee talked about his upcoming cameo in “Thor” which opens on May 6th. Last year Nuke the Fridge had this exclusive about Lee’s cameo in “Thor.” Stan will play a truck driver attempting to pull the Norse god’s hammer from the ground with his vehicle. In a vain and futile attempt, the truck is torn apart, while the hammer remains undisturbed.

Meanwhile, as for which film he should drop in on next, Lee offered up a suggestion: “I wonder why DC Comics doesn’t have me do a cameo in Batman? Just think how people would come to see that. They wouldn’t believe it.”

“Thor” stars Chris Hemsworth (as Thor,) Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Clark Gregg, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba, and Rene Russo. It is scheduled for a May 6th release. Kenneth Branagh directs.

Sources: Nuke the Fridge, L.A. Times