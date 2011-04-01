350 SHARES Share Tweet

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had to take a backseat and stay out of the Hollywood limelight since becoming governor of California in 2003. As of January of this year, Schwarzenegger has left the world of politics behind. Now, he’s back! He’ll be starring in his own animated action-comedy TV series called “The Governator.”

Marvel comic book legend, Stan Lee, will be a partner in the venture. According to Entertainment Weekly, the character will be based partly on Schwarzenegger’s actual post-governor life with his wife Maria Shriver and their four kids. When in crime fighting mode, his alter ego has a high-tech, “Arnold Cave” under his house.

He told EW:

“I love the idea of a control center below my house with a path so that boats and submarines can go right into the ocean,” he tells the magazine.

The Schwarzenegger superhero series will break into homes via the small screen sometime in 2012. It will officially be announced on Monday at the MIPTV trade show in Cannes, France.

Source: Entertainment Weekly