350 SHARES Share Tweet

Sienna Guillory confirmed that she will return for as Jill Valentine for “Resident Evil 5” via this tweet.

“RE:5 alert! Training begins! I aim to mostly put less in the big hole on the front of my face than comes out of the little one on my arse,”

“Resident Evil 5” should be in theaters on September 14th, 2012. The movie stars Milla Jovovich.

350 SHARES Share Tweet