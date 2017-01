Louis Love here.

No it’s not a bad Halloween costume. NBC has released a photo of Adrianne Palicki in her “Wonder Woman” gear. In case you didn’t know, NBC is planing a “Wonder Woman” TV series.

Palicki is a good looking girl, but I’ve seen better costumes over at Comic Con.

Here’s an example of a better “Wonder Woman” costume from Comic Con.

What do you think? Let us know, HOT or NOT?