Gary Oldman spoke to MTV about “The Dark Knight Rises” in an interview and says that the story will be more like “Batman Begins” then “The Dark Knight.”

“I haven’t seen the script yet. I know the story though and it’s a great story. I mean, you look at The Dark Knight and you think how’s [director Christopher Nolan] gonna top it? But I think he has.”

“It’s the scope of it and the way he sort of brings it back to Batman Begins. And really what Bruce Wayne discovers about himself and what he learns about himself by the end of this one.”







In Nolan We Trust



