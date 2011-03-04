550 SHARES Share Tweet

Batman-On-Film is claiming that a Bat-spy has informed them that Batman will be using a new vehicle and gadgets in “The Dark Knight Rises.” The source gets specific and even mentions that a the new vehicle is “an aerial Bat-Vehicle.” Are they talking about the Batwing?

“One of my sources mentioned the possibility of an appearance of [an aerial Bat-Vehicle]. The more I thought about it, the more sense it made with the planned shooting locations. Could be interesting!”

“Our source “Raphael” tells us that the new Batmobile (aka The Tumbler) has been redesigned as a sleeker version, but still powerful and with all the gadgets. As for the Batcave, it will be the same cave we saw in Batman Begins and they’re attempting to keep the classic stuff like the circular bay for the Batmobile, but keep the look modern. They’re also setting up the Batcomputer and storage for the Batsuits. And if there’s a new Batmobile and a new Batcave, is it possible we’ll be getting a new Batsuit in The Dark Knight Rises?”

What ever happens, IN NOLAN WE TRUST.

The Dark Knight Rises will be in theaters on July 20th, 2012