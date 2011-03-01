The evening before the Academy Awards, there is an annual ceremony that has taken place for 31 years. It is the Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies, which honors Hollywood’s worst achievement in film. Started in 1980 by John Wilson to counter the self-congratulatory Tinseltown types, the Razzies are now an industry staple and as Americana as baseball and apple pie. The results were announced in satirical ceremonies held at Hollywood’s Barnsdall Gallery Theatre at 7:30pm PST on Saturday, February 26, 2011 – the now traditional Night Before the Oscars.

Here are the winners . . . losers . . . or whatever!

Worst Picture

The Last Airbender

Worst Actor

Ashton Kutcher (Killers and Valentine’s Day)

Worst Actress

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon (Sex And The City 2)

Worst Supporting Actor

Jackson Rathbone (The Last Airbender and Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Alba (The Killer Inside Me, Little Fockers, Machete and Valentine’s Day)

Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D (Special Category for 2010!)

The Last Airbender

Worst Screen Couple / Worst Screen Ensemble

Sex And TheCity 2 cast

Worst Director

M. Night Shyamalan (The Last Airbender)

Worst Screenplay

The Last Airbender (Written by M Night Shyamalan)

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel (Combined Category for 2010)

Sex And The City 2

Source: The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation