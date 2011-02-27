Sunday, February 27, 2011, this is the day all of Hollywood has waited to reward its members for their year of accomplishments on celluloid. It’s the Academy Awards, or more informally the Oscars. I am going to list my Oscar picks for all 24 categories. The show starts at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be co-hosted by James Franco and Anne Hathaway.

Best Picture – The King’s Speech

Best Director – Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech)

Best Actor – Colin Firth (The King’s Speech)

Best Actress – Natalie Portman (The Black Swan)

Actor in a Supporting Role – Christian Bale (The Fighter)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech)

Animated Feature Film – Toy Story 3 (Pixar/Disney)

Art Direction – Robert Stromberg and Karen O’Hara (Alice in Wonderland)

Cinematography – Danny Cohen (The King’s Speech)

Costume Design – Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland)

Documentary Feature Film – (Gasland) Josh Fox and Trish Adlesic

Documentary Short Subject – The Warriors of Qiugang

Film Editing – Tariq Anwar (The King’s Speech)

Foreign Language Film – Biutiful (Mexico)

Makeup – Rick Baker and Dave Elsey (The Wolfman)

Music (Original Score) – Hans Zimmer (Inception)

Music (Original Song) – Randy Newman “We Belong Together” (Toy Story 3)

Short Film (Animated) – (The Gruffalo) Jakob Schuh and Max Lang

Short Film (Live Action) – Tanel Toom (The Confession)

Sound Editing – Richard King (Inception)

Sound Mixing – Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo, and Ed Novick (Inception)

Visual Effects – (Inception) Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley, and Peter Bebb

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network)

Writing (Original Screenplay) – David Seidler (The King’s Speech)

We will see how many of my predictions are correct. You should compile your own list as well. There will be a recap after the Oscars.