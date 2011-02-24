CBS has had enough of Charlie Sheen’s illicit behavior and damaging insults. The network has decided to drop their top-rated sitcom “Two and a Half Men” for the remainder of the season. CBS and Warner Bros. jointly issued this statement:

“Based on the totality of Charlie Sheen’s statements, conduct and condition, CBS and Warner Bros. Television have decided to discontinue production of “Two and a Half Men” for the remainder of the season.”

The decision comes after Sheen made a call to the Dan Patrick radio show where he endorsed recreational drug use, and later called in to The Alex Jones Show, where he took a shot at Alcoholics Anonymous and the show’s co-creator Chuck Lorre. He accused Lorre of being jealous of Sheen’s lifestyle. Before calling ‘Lorre’ a turd, he also said he embarrassed Lorre “in front of his children and the world by healing at a pace that his un-evolved mind cannot process.”

“Two and a Half Men” has been on hiatus since January 28, when Sheen was rushed to Cedars Sinai after a reported 36-hour drug binge. Production was supposed to start up again on Monday, but CBS and Warner Brothers made the difficult decision late Thursday afternoon.

Editorial

What Sheen doesn’t realize is he’s selfish. He lives for the moment barring consequence. He needs to realize that his family as well as people who work with him depend on his sobriety. There are scores of people who depend on their livelihood through this man-child and he is throwing one hell of an expensive tempertantrum. He should be replaced and his replacement should come onto the show as a new roommate or estranged brother and say, “It’s too bad Charlie’s gone. All those porn stars, drugs, and alcohol finely got the best of him.” Then Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) could say, “Yeah, I know he’s probably having a miserable time right now with Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Lohan.” (Laugh track!)

Sources: TMZ, HollyScoop