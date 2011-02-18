Last Call: “Revenge of the Nerds” Reunion at Frank and Son Collectible Show in Los Angeles

Nuke the Fridge, Convention All-Stars, and Frank and Son Collectible Show are proud to present the epic reunion for the comedy film, “Revenge of the Nerds!!!”

Join Robert Carradine (Lewis Skolnick), Curtis Armstrong (Booger), Julie Montgomery (Betty Childs), Larry B. Scott (Lamar Latrell), and Brian Tochi (Toshiro Takashi) to celebrate one of the greatest films of the 80’s.

“Revenge of the Nerds!!!!” Coming to the Frank and Son Collectible Show on Saturday, February 19th, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Frank and Son Collectible Show is located at 19649 San Jose Avenue, City of Industry, California 91748.

For more information or if you have any questions regarding the show give us a call at (909) 444-7955.

Come join us for a rockin’ Nerd time! The 1,000,000 Nerd March is coming!

Both Louis Love and Namtar will be in attendance.

