With sad heart and spirit trodden, I am here to inform readers that actress Lesley-Ann Brandt will be leaving the Starz series “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” before the second season starts filming. She has opted out of her contract in order to pursue other broadcast projects including a recurring role on CSI: NY. Brandt played the young slave girl Naevia on the hit series, who was romantically linked to the gladiator Crixus (Manu Bennett.) This is the second cast member to leave the series.36 year-old Andy Whitfield dropped out last September to aggressively battle a form of cancer known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Andy portrayed the title character Spartacus. Australian actor Liam McIntyre who appeared the HBO series “The Pacific” is replacing him.

Shooting for Season 2 of “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” is scheduled to begin in the spring.

NOOOOOOOOO! She was my favorite character!