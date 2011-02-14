Even though filming is currently underway, Columbia Pictures has announced the official title for the new Spider-Man film, which fans were calling Spider-Man 4. (Drum roll please!) The title for the new Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield, as everyone’s favorite web slinger, will be called, “The Amazing Spider-Man!” Taa-Daaah!

“The Amazing Spider-Man” will differ from the Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire films. This series will focus on Peter Parker while he is still a teenager in high school. His love interest at the time was Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone,) who met a tragic demise at the hands of the Green Goblin. Furthermore, where Maguire’s Spider-Man had organic webbing that projected from spinneret’s on his wrists, Garfield’s version will use the patented web shooters that are the trademark invention of Peter Parker in the comic books.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” will be shot entirely in 3D. It is slated to arrive in theaters on July 3, 2012. The Spider-Man cast includes: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Denis Leary, C. Thomas Howell, Chris Zylka, and Irrfan Khan. Marc Webb directs the film.

For the official Spider-Man website go to www.theamazingspiderman-movie.com.