Namtar here…

Two time Academy Award winning actor Sir Michael Caine, who plays the part of Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman series, claims the script for “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” is not finished.

E! Online claims this is what the actor had to say:

“I talked to Christopher Nolan last week because I said I hadn’t gotten a script and he said, ‘I haven’t finished it.’ And he said, ‘I’ll finish it in two weeks.’”

Sir Michael went on to comment about his new co-stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, and Marion Cotillard:

“Marion Cotillard is in it? Nobody tells me these things. Oh shoot. I didn’t know. Well, Anne Hathaway is Catwoman isn’t she? Well that’s fabulous. Tom Hardy is going to be great too [as Batman nemesis Bane]. He’s a tough British actor.”

“The Dark Knight Rises” is slated for a July 20th, 2012 release.  The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.  Christopher Nolan directs.

