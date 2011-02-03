Chiseled beauty Olivia Wilde is the latest contender up for the role of Lois Lane in the “Superman: Man of Steel” reboot. There are four other actresses that are being considered for the part of Lois Lane. They are: Dianna Agron, Rachel McAdams, Malin Akerman (Watchmen’s Silk Spectre II,) and Jessica Biel. Kristen Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s names have also been tossed about, but their roles are unclear at this time.

Wilde has had a solid career in Hollywood. She played the part of 13 on the Fox hit series “House” opposite Hugh Laurie. Most recently she appeared in Disney’s “Tron: Legacy” as the sexy computer program Quorra. This summer she will star in “Cowboys and Aliens” with Harrison Ford.

It has been reported that Kristen Stewart is out of the running for the persistant part of Lois Lane. Stewart is committed to the “Twilight” series of films and her schedule is booked.

Superman: Man of Steel is currently set for a December 2012 release. The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception.) Zack Snyder directs.