Brandon Routh is out and British actor Henry Cavill is in as the new Man of Steel. Director Zack Snyder did not have to search long and hard to find his perfect choice for Clark Kent. Warner Bros. Studios, who is financing the film, released this statement from Snyder,

“In the pantheon of superheroes, Superman is the most recognized and revered character of all time, and I am honored to be a part of his return to the big screen.” He added that Mr. Cavill was “the perfect choice to don the cape and S shield.”



Superman has had a history of cast choices of relatively unknowns. Christopher Reeves, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill had roles in plays, television, or small film parts before hitting it big while wearing the blue tights and big red cape. Cavill has credits on Showtime’s “The Tudors,” the 2007 fantasy film “Stardust,” and in the upcoming adventure film, “Immortals.”

Snyder is no stranger to the super hero genre. He directed Gerard Butler in “300,” and did a superb job with Warner Bros. and DC’s “Watchmen.”

What is uncanny is Batman (Christian Bale), Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), and now Superman (Henry Cavill) are all-British actors playing American super hero roles.

Superman: Man of Steel is currently set for a December 2012 release. The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (Batman Begins), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception.)

