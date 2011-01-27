250 SHARES Share Tweet

While plugging the upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD release for his feature “Let Me In,” director Matt Reeves revealed to MTV News that “Cloverfield 2” is still on hold. Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and other members of the creative team are highly interested in having another go at the creature that attacked New York. Reeves made these comments.

“We would love to do it, we just haven’t figured out the idea that we want to do yet,” Reeves said. “J.J. [Abrams] has been very busy with ‘Super 8′ and he’s really busy with it now, obviously because they’ve got a release date to make and he’s busily working in editorial.”

“Drew Goddard, he made a movie in the interim which hasn’t come out yet called ‘Cabin in the Woods,’ and he’s now writing a movie for Steven Spielberg called ‘Robopocalypse,’” he added. “So everybody is very, very busy, but we do constantly talk about trying to find a moment to get together so we can sit down and talk about what we think would be the best version of doing something like that because we think it would be really fun to do. Hopefully we’ll have time in the near future to start talking about it.”

Editorial

“Cloverfield” was released in theaters over three years ago. Fans have been waiting and waiting for a sequel. Others have said too much time has passed and they have lost interest. Personally, I believe there is still enough juice behind the film to warrant a sequel. Also, fans have been speculating what this story might be. Some say, a different person will have their video version of the same night as the initial attack. Another story arc concerns the continuation of Rob and Beth’s storyline after the Central Park bombing. The last version is that the Cloverfield monster will attack a different city. There are some great fan pictures showing Paris, France with the top of the Eiffel Tower torn off.

In any event, “Cloverfield” was fun and action packed. It had terror, suspense, humor, and most importantly entertainment value. The Cloverfield Monster toy by Hasbro is one of the most highly sought after collectibles and commands a price of over $1000. This in itself tells you “Cloverfield 2” has some merit. For those of you who never saw the film, here is a little synopsis I borrowed to wet your appetite.

Storyline

“Cloverfield” follows five New Yorkers from the perspective of a hand-held video camera. The movie is exactly the length of a DV Tape and a sub-plot is established by showing bits and pieces of video previously recorded on the tape that is being recorded over. The movie starts as a monster of unknown origin destroys a building. As they go to investigate, parts of the building and the head of the Statue of Liberty come raining down. The movie follows their adventure trying to escape and save a friend, a love interest of the main character. Written by Pip Carlson

The film “Let Me In” will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on February 1st. It stars Kodi Smith-McPhee, Chloe Moretz, and Richard Jenkins. The film is directed by Matt Reeves. It tells the story of a bullied young boy who befriends a young female vampire. She lives in secrecy with her guardian.