It’s that time of year. I’m not talking about ambushing a groundhog on February 2nd. It’s Hollywood’s premiere pat on the back spectacular – The Oscar Nominations. Who will win? Who will lose? Who will give the most longwinded and self-congratulatory speech? What lame dance numbers and songs are in the works? Find out on Sunday, February 27th, at 8/5 p.m. on ABC. Also, as an added bonus, like you care, I’ll give you my choice for the top six categories, and I’ll do it under three and a half hours. Here we go!

Best Picture (Remember there are ten nominees)

· Black Swan (Fox Searchlight) A Protozoa and Phoenix Pictures Production

Mike Medavoy, Brian Oliver and Scott Franklin, Producers

· The Fighter (Paramount) A Relativity Media Production

David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Mark Wahlberg, Producers

· Inception (Warner Bros.) A Warner Bros. UK Services Production

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

· The Kids Are All Right (Focus Features) An Antidote Films, Mandalay Vision and Gilbert Films Production

Gary Gilbert, Jeffrey Levy-Hinte and Celine Rattray, Producers

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) A See-Saw Films and Bedlam Production

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Gareth Unwin, Producers

· 127 Hours (Fox Searchlight) An Hours Production

Christian Colson, Danny Boyle and John Smithson, Producers

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing) A Columbia Pictures Production

Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca and Ceán Chaffin, Producers

· Toy Story 3 (Walt Disney) A Pixar Production

Darla K. Anderson, Producer

· True Grit (Paramount) A Paramount Pictures Production

Scott Rudin, Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, Producers

· Winter’s Bone (Roadside Attractions) A Winter’s Bone Production

Anne Rosellini and Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Producers

*And the winner will probably be: The King’s Speech. Throw in British accents and pretty clothes and you’ve got a winner pal.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

· Javier Bardem in “Biutiful” (Roadside Attractions)

· Jeff Bridges in “True Grit” (Paramount)

· Jesse Eisenberg in “The Social Network” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

· Colin Firth in “The King’s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)

· James Franco in “127 Hours” (Fox Searchlight)

*And the winner will probably be: Colin Firth. This was a tough category. The academy will always go with a classical performance. Younger nominees are always seen as getting a chance later in their careers. Bardem and Bridges already have Oscars.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

· Christian Bale in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

· John Hawkes in “Winter’s Bone” (Roadside Attractions)

· Jeremy Renner in “The Town” (Warner Bros.)

· Mark Ruffalo in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features)

· Geoffrey Rush in “The King’s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)

*And the winner will probably be: Christian Bale. The guy is a consummate actor. He delves into his characters and wears them like a second skin. Of course, Bale will win!

Best Actress in a Leading Role

· Annette Bening in “The Kids Are All Right” (Focus Features)

· Nicole Kidman in “Rabbit Hole” (Lionsgate)

· Jennifer Lawrence in “Winter’s Bone” (Roadside Attractions)

· Natalie Portman in “Black Swan” (Fox Searchlight)

· Michelle Williams in “Blue Valentine” (The Weinstein Company)

*And the winner will probably be: either Annette Bening or Natalie Portman. If push comes to shove, I’ll say Natalie Portman. She hit all her beats emotionally as an actress in the Black Swan. She’s also one of the most highly sought after actresses at this time. I still like Bening in The Grifters. Ha-cha-cha!!!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

· Amy Adams in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

· Helena Bonham Carter in “The King’s Speech” (The Weinstein Company)

· Melissa Leo in “The Fighter” (Paramount)

· Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit” (Paramount)

· Jacki Weaver in “Animal Kingdom” (Sony Pictures Classics)

*And the winner will probably be: Helena Bonham Carter. She has acting range and throw’s herself into any character. She’s in a great movie, and she is cute to boot.

Best Directing

· Black Swan (Fox Searchlight), Darren Aronofsky

· The Fighter (Paramount), David O. Russell

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company), Tom Hooper

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing), David Fincher

· True Grit (Paramount), Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

*And the winner will probably be: David Fincher. He has proven himself over the years, and he delivered a film that could have been a disaster. He made it smart, calculating, and intense. The other nominees need to get in line and wait for another film to distinguish them. Besides, the Cohens are fronting a remake, and they already have an Oscar for, “No Country for Old Men.”

Agree or disagree, we will see who was right on Oscar night. Here are the rest of the categories and nominees. Enjoy!!!

Best Animated Feature Film

· How to Train Your Dragon (Paramount) Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

· The Illusionist (Sony Pictures Classics) Sylvain Chomet

· Toy Story 3 (Walt Disney) Lee Unkrich

Best Art Direction

· Alice in Wonderland (Walt Disney), Robert Stromberg (Production Design), Karen O’Hara (Set Decoration)

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (Warner Bros.), Stuart Craig (Production Design), Stephenie McMillan (Set Decoration)

· Inception (Warner Bros.), Guy Hendrix Dyas (Production Design), Larry Dias and Doug Mowat (Set Decoration)

· The King’s Speech (Paramount), Eve Stewart (Production Design), Judy Farr (Set Decoration)

· True Grit (Paramount ), Jess Gonchor (Production Design), Nancy Haigh (Set Decoration)

Best Cinematography

· Black Swan (Fox Searchlight) Matthew Libatique

· Inception (Warner Bros.) Wally Pfister

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) Danny Cohen

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing) Jeff Cronenweth

· True Grit (Paramount) Roger Deakins

Best Costume Design

· Alice in Wonderland (Walt Disney) Colleen Atwood

· I Am Love (Magnolia Pictures) Antonella Cannarozzi

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) Jenny Beavan

· The Tempest (Miramax) Sandy Powell

· True Grit (Paramount) Mary Zophres



Best Documentary Feature

· Exit through the Gift Shop (Producers Distribution Agency) Banksy and Jaimie D’Cruz A Paranoid Pictures Production

· Gasland Josh Fox

and Trish Adlesic A Gasland Production

· Inside Job (Sony Pictures Classics) Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs A Representational Pictures Production

· Restrepo (National Geographic Entertainment) Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger An Outpost Films Production

· Waste Land Lucy Walker and Angus Aynsley (Arthouse Films) An Almega Projects Production

Best Documentary Short Subject

· Killing in the Name Nominees to be determined A Moxie Firecracker Films Production

· Poster Girl Nominees to be determined A Portrayal Films Production

· Strangers No More Karen Goodman and Kirk Simon A Simon & Goodman Picture Company Production

· Sun Come Up Jennifer Redfearn and Tim Metzger A Sun Come Up Production

· The Warriors of Qiugang Ruby Yang and Thomas Lennon A Thomas Lennon Films Production

Best Film Editing

· Black Swan (Fox Searchlight) Andrew Weisblum

· The Fighter Paramount Pamela Martin

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) Tariq Anwar

· 127 Hours (Fox Searchlight) Jon Harris

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing) Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter

Best Foreign Language Film

· Biutiful Mexico

· Dogtooth Greece

· In a Better World Denmark

· Incendies Canada

· Outside the Law (Hors-la-loi) Algeria

Best Makeup

· Barney’s Version (Sony Pictures Classics) Adrien Morot

· The Way Back (Newmarket Films in association with Wrekin Hill Entertainment and Image Entertainment) Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng

· The Wolfman (Universal) Rick Baker and Dave Elsey

Best Music Original Score

· How to Train Your Dragon (Paramount) John Powell

· Inception (Warner Bros.) Hans Zimmer

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) Alexandre Desplat

· 127 Hours (Fox Searchlight) A.R. Rahman

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Music Original Song

· Coming Home from Country Strong (Sony Pictures Releasing (Screen Gems)) Music and Lyric by Tom Douglas, Troy Verges and Hillary Lindsey

· I See the Light from Tangled (Walt Disney) Music by Alan Menken Lyric by Glenn Slater

· If I Rise from 127 Hours (Fox Searchlight) Music by A.R. Rahman Lyric by Dido and Rollo Armstrong

· We Belong Together from Toy Story 3 (Walt Disney) Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

Best Short Film – Animated

· Day & Night (Walt Disney) A Pixar Animation Studios Production Teddy Newton

· The Gruffalo A Magic Light Pictures Production Jakob Schuh and Max Lang

· Let’s Pollute A Geefwee Boedoe Production Geefwee Boedoe

· The Lost Thing (Nick Batzias for Madman Entertainment) A Passion Pictures Australia Production Shaun Tan and Andrew Ruhemann

· Madagascar, carnet de voyage (Madagascar, a Journey Diary) A Sacrebleu Production Bastien Dubois

Best Short Film – Live Action

· The Confession (National Film and Television School) A National Film and Television School Production Tanel Toom

· The Crush (Network Ireland Television) A Purdy Pictures Production Michael Creagh

· God of Love A Luke Matheny Production Luke Matheny

· Na Wewe (Premium Films) A CUT! Production Ivan Goldschmidt

· Wish 143 A Swing and Shift Films/Union Pictures Production Ian Barnes and Samantha Waite

Best Sound Editing

Inception (Warner Bros.) Richard King

· Toy Story 3 (Walt Disney) Tom Myers and Michael Silvers

· Tron: Legacy (Walt Disney) Gwendolyn Yates Whittle and Addison Teague

· True Grit (Paramount) Skip Lievsay and Craig Berkey

· Unstoppable (20th Century Fox) Mark P. Stoeckinger

Best Sound Mixing

· Inception (Warner Bros.) Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company) Paul Hamblin, Martin Jensen and John Midgley

· Salt (Sony Pictures Releasing) Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Scott Millan and William Sarokin

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing) Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Mark Weingarten

· True Grit (Paramount) Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff and Peter F. Kurland

Best Visual Effects

· Alice in Wonderland (Walt Disney) Ken Ralston, David Schaub, Carey Villegas and Sean Phillips

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (Warner Bros.) Tim Burke, John Richardson, Christian Manz and Nicolas Aithadi

· Hereafter (Warner Bros.) Michael Owens, Bryan Grill, Stephan Trojanski and Joe Farrell

· Inception (Warner Bros.) Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb

· Iron Man 2 (Paramount and Marvel Entertainment, Distributed by Paramount) Janek Sirrs, Ben Snow, Ged Wright and Daniel Sudick

Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay

· 127 Hours (Fox Searchlight), Screenplay by Danny Boyle & Simon Beaufoy

· The Social Network (Sony Pictures Releasing), Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

· Toy Story 3 (Walt Disney), Screenplay by Michael Arndt. Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich

· True Grit (Paramount), Written for the screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

· Winter’s Bone (Roadside Attractions), Adapted for the screen by Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini

Best Writing – Original Screenplay

· Another Year (Sony Pictures Classics), Written by Mike Leigh

· The Fighter (Paramount), Screenplay by Scott Silver and Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson. Story by Keith Dorrington & Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson

· Inception (Warner Bros.), Written by Christopher Nolan

· The Kids Are All Right (Focus Features), Written by Lisa Cholodenko & Stuart Blumberg

· The King’s Speech (The Weinstein Company), Screenplay by David Seidler

Make your picks!

-Namtar