Someone by the name of “El Niño” has dropped this bombshell for Matrix fans. It seems over the Christmas holiday, Keanu Reeves met up with Andrew and Larry Wachowski for lunch. They discussed a two-picture script for the Matrix franchise. It is rumored the Wachowski’s have consulted with James Cameron about the ups and downs of 3D.

For the fans, they want to bring something groundbreaking and fresh to the action film genre. What could this type of action be? What more can you do with the Matrix? Didn’t the humans win? Who invented liquid soap and why?

– Namtar